Smartphone Accessories: Baseus 100W Dual USB-C/A Car Charger $25 (30% off), more

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is offering its 100W Dual USB-C/A Car Charger for $25.19 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $36, today’s 30% discount marks a new all-time low that we’ve seen. In fact, it’s the only time we’ve seen this charger fall below $30 at Amazon. Ready to power anything you plug into it, this car charger has enough juice to even run your 16-inch MacBook Pro while on the road. Sure, it doesn’t pack fast charging capabilities, but at the same time, when you’re on the road, 100W is more than enough to keep going. It’s capable of outputting 100W from the USB-C port, up to 30W from the USB-A plug, or a combined 65/30W when both are in use. There’s also a built-in display that shows how much wattage is being used with plugged-in devices.

Type C(100W Max) + USB(30W Max) ports can be charged for laptop & phone simultaneously. (Total output: 65W+30W). Fast car charger type c port fit most laptops quick charge. Great for charging devices like phones, tablets, and laptops in your car when the battery is low. (Note: 100w output use need equipped with type-c to type-c 100w charge cable.) Baseus car charger can be realized intelligent Digital Display Battery Voltage Monitoring. Cyclic display in every 5 seconds of battery voltage, output voltage and output power and real-time monitoring ensure safer driving. More peace of mind for you and your family. Baseus 100W type c car charger is suitable for most 12 V to 24 V sockets cars and trucks and compatible with iPhone 14/13/12/11/X Samsung Galaxy S22 S21 S20, Tab S8, iPad Pro/Air, MacBook and most phone tablet laptop and e-readers, Switch, Steam Deck, Bluetooth receiver, dash cams and more devices.

