Philips Hue Smart Button Starter Kit includes 3 dimmable HomeKit bulbs and more at $73.50

Amazon now offers the Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Button Starter Kit for $73.50 shipped. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at 26% in savings and the third-best price over the past several months. It comes within $6 of that low and is the first chance to save in well over a month. Headlining this bundle are three of the standard 60W Philips Hue dimmable White Ambiance light bulbs. Those pair with the included Hue bridge, which syncs the package to Siri, Alexa, and Assistant. Then a Hue Smart Button rounds out the package for family members who aren’t ready to fully adopt voice-enabled lights. Even though you’re not getting the brand’s latest lights, this is as good of a value as you’ll find for diving into the most robust smart home lighting ecosystem on the market. Head below for more.

Although at just $16 each, these Philips Hue White Ambiance bulbs are worth a look on their own. Clocking in at well below the price of the bundle, these lights feature the added perk of Bluetooth connectivity to go alongside the lone Zigbee support on the LEDs above. That’ll mean you don’t need the bridge to get going with a setup if you plan on using Alexa or Assistant, and could add the Hue Hub down the line to bring Siri support into the mix. The more affordable price tag also means that scoring three lights will enter at just $48, sans all of the other gear bundled in above.

As far as other upgrades go for your Siri setup, this morning saw three of TP-Link’s latest additions go on sale. Delivering the very first chances to save across the board, TP-Link’s outdoor HomeKit smart plug is now landing at an all-time low thanks to 20% in savings and a $24 sale price. That’s then joined by a pair of in-wall light switches that arrive with much of the same Siri support at $23 each.

Philips Hue Smart Button Starter Kit features:

Each kit contains 3 Philips Hue White A19 60W LED Smart bulbs (able to fit most lamps, overhead lights, and 4-inch recessed cans ); Philips Hue hub that can reliably control up to 50 Hue lights without slowing your Wi-Fi; and one Smart Button with mounting plates. By using the Hue Hub, these Smart Bulbs connect to your favorite smart home devices like Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant for the ultimate smart home experience

