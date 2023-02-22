Official Space Black Apple Watch Link Bracelets see rare discounts from $266 (Reg. $449)

Amazon now offers the official Apple Watch 42mm Link Bracelet for $359.20 shipped. Normally fetching $449, you’re looking at one of the very first price cuts on the refreshed second-generation version of Apple’s most premium band at 20% off. The smaller 38mm style is also on sale from that same $449 going rate and now landing at $266.07. Both are new all-time lows, as well. Rocking slick Space Black appearance, this is Apple’s most premium in-house band with its Link Bracelets arriving with plenty of elegant stylings. Crafted from stainless steel, with a diamond-like carbon finish to give it the unique design, there’s a custom butterfly closure to round out the high-end look of this Apple Watch band. This model in particular is also compatible with all 42, 44, and 45mm Apple Watch models, as well as the smaller wearables, too. Head below for more.

For some alternatives, our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands is packed with plenty of offerings for decking out your wearable with some more affordable options. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea with styles starting from $5. All of our favorite brands have made the cut, giving you plenty of different ideas to refresh the look of your wearable.

Though this weekend also saw some discounts go live on some of Apple’s more recent and rugged straps. The just-released Apple Watch Trail Loop and Alpine Loop bands just hit the scene last fall and are now getting in on the savings with some of the very first discounts. Now down from the usual $99 going rates, today’s offers are now down to all-time lows from $80.

Apple Watch Space Black Link Bracelet features:

Crafted from the same 316L stainless steel alloy as the case, the Link Bracelet has more than 100 components. The machining process is so precise, it takes nearly nine hours to cut the links for a single band. The custom butterfly closure folds neatly within the bracelet. And several links feature a simple release button, so you can add and remove links without any special tools. An additional diamond-like carbon (DLC) layer gives the space black stainless steel its distinctive finish.

