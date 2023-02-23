Today’s Android game and app deals: Riptide GP Renegade, Motorsport Manager Mobile, more

Justin Kahn -
All of this afternoon’s best deals on Android games and apps are now up for taking down below the fold courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure you take a second to check out the deals we are tracking on Google’s 256GB Pixel 7 Pro, which is now at a new all-time low, and the OnePlus 10T 5G, but for now it’s all about the Google Play app deals. Highlight titles include Riptide GP: Renegade, Motorsport Manager Mobile 2, 911 Operator, zCube – 3D RTS, and more. Head below for a complete look at all of today’s best Android game and app deals. 

More on Riptide GP Renegade:

Experience the future of illicit hydrojet racing, where armored riders kick out death-defying stunts over massive waterfalls, dodge cops through public waterways, and boost at breakneck speeds across surging waves. You are a hydrojet rider, framed and cast out from the Riptide GP league, forced to race illegally through city waterways, flooded ruins, and churning factory machinery in an effort to reclaim your reputation and your title. Play through the single player career to unlock new vehicles, playable characters, and customization features as you take down bosses and build your crew.

