Onvis Thread HomeKit Contact Sensor hits $21 all-time low at 30% off, plus Motion Sensor at $24

The official Onvis Amazon storefront is now offering its Thread-enabled HomeKit Door Contact Sensor for $20.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. As only the third discount from its usual $30 going rate, this is delivering a new all-time low at 30% off. The previous two discounts both landed at 15% off, with today’s offer delivering an extra 15% in savings. Having just hit the scene, these new Onvis contact sensors arrive to deliver Thread and HomeKit control for automating your space in the new year. Ideal for adding some extra security into the mix or setting routines to run based on when a door opens or closes, the sensors will let you take your smart home to the next level. We’ve previously gone hands-on with Onvis gear and walked away impressed, too. Head below to see how these Onvis offerings compare to other contact sensors on the market.

Also on sale today at Amazon, another addition to the Onvis HomeKit stable is up for grabs. The brand’s HomeKit Motion Sensor arrives at $23.79 when clipping the on-page coupon, dropping the price from its usual $28 going rate. Alongside just being able to monitor movement in your smart home, it also comes outfitted with tracking for two other stats. Temperature and humidity are some of the more standard inclusions, but are all the more welcome for setting automations based on the air quality of your space that make the match of the all-time low even more compelling. One trade-off here is that there isn’t onboard Thread support like the lead deal, instead relying on Bluetooth.

Other options on the market that offer the same feature set as the lead deal, like the popular Eve Door and Window Sensor, will set you back far more than the lead deal right now at $40. But if you’re already invested in Aqara’s smart home ecosystem or at least looking for reason to jump in, the brand makes its own contact sensor that sells for just a fraction of the price as the Onvis solution above at just $14. Though in either case, if you’re looking for a standalone option with Thread, look no further than the competitive price of the lead deal.

The Onvis contact sensor now is upgraded to support Thread – This allow you get instant alerts when windows or doors open in your home.It can control other HomeKit-accessories when you are away home which requires HomePod mini and Apple TV. Onvis Thread-enabled door sensor works exclusively with Apple HomeKit. Creating home automations with other HomeKit enabled accessories. For example, with the front door opened, the hallway lights can be turn on automatically.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!