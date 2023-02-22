KeySmart’s steel and TPU mini key organizer is now down at under $13 Prime shipped

While we are still tracking the best price ever on its high-tech Apple Find My model, you can now land the KeySmart Mini down at $12.74 after you clip the on-page coupon via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. It ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. While we have seen it go for as much as $20 at Amazon in the last year, it regularly carries a $15 list price these days and is now an additional 15% off. We did it see it drop to $10 for Black Friday last year, and once just before that, but today’s deal is the second-lowest total we have tracked. Designed to organize your five most used keys with a space-saving and jingle-free setup, it “rotates keys out with light resistance giving you the leverage you need to easily lock and unlock doors.” It features matte stainless steel hardware and a thermoplastic polyurethane band as well as being compatible with a range of KeySmart add-ons including the multi-tool or the KeySmart NanoScissors. More details below.

Another inexpensive option that’s also relatively popular on Amazon comes by way of the Idakekiy Key Chain. This one delivers a sort of quick-release carabiner clip-style setup that sells for $8 Prime shipped and is available in a range of colorways. We don’t have as much experience with this brand, but it is a notable option worth taking a look at that’s even more affordable.

While we are talking EDC, be sure to check out our hands-on review of the OLIGHT Baton 3 Pro Max flashlight and then dive into our coverage of the Bellroy All–Conditions leather smartphone/accessories pouch. This handy case provides enough storage space to carry your keys, phone, wallet, cards, cash, coins, and more inside of a weatherproof pouch that is as ready for your daily commute as it is adventures out in the wilderness.

KeySmart Mini features:

Also compatible with cool keychain tools like the KeySmart MultiTool or the KeySmart NanoScissors. Aligns keys so you can save pocket space and eliminate key jingle. Rotates keys out with light resistance giving you the leverage you need to easily lock and unlock doors. Made with high-quality matte stainless steel hardware and thermoplastic polyurethane band so that your keys look slick and feel secure.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!