Satechi’s 4K Thunderbolt 4 MacBook dock now $100 off at $200 shipped, plus more from $14

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day and joining today’s deal on Satechi’s new Duo Wireless Charging Stand, Amazon is offering up to 42% off a range of home office and tech accessories from Satechi, Plugable, and more. One standout offer via the official Satechi Amazon store has its 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock on sale for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $300 and currently fetching as much directly from Satechi, this is the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is up to $100 in savings and among the best prices we have tracked since it hit Amazon late last summer. This Thunderbolt 4 hub expands your setup with a range of I/O potential including three Thunderbolt 4 downstream ports at up to 40Gb/s with 15W charging and 4K HDMI at 60Hz. On top of that and an all-metal build, you’re also scoring Gigabit Ethernet, three USB-A 3.2 ports at up to 10Gb/s, a USB-A 2.0 charging port, UHS-II SD card reader, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. Head below for more Satechi and Plugable deals.

More Satechi and Plugable Gold Box deals:

Be sure to dive into Rikka’s recent Behind the Screens feature where you’ll see the Satechi Dock 5 above in action as well as our hands-on review of Satechi’s new Duo Wireless Stand while you’re at it. And as we mentioned above, the Duo Wireless Stand is now at one of the best prices we have tracked.

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock features:

Features a Thunderbolt 4 host port with PD 96w, 3 Thunderbolt 4 Downstream ports (up to 40 Gbps, 15W charging and 4K HDMI 60hz), Gigabit Ethernet, 3 USB-A 3.2 ports up to 10Gbps, USB-A 2.0 charging port, UHS-II SD card reader, and 3.5 mm audio jack port. The Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Dock is based on the latest Thunderbolt 4 Technology featuring 1 host port with Power Delivery up to 96W, to easily charge your MacBook. The Thunderbolt 4 ports supports 40 Gbps data transfer, 15W charging each port and dual 4K HDMI output up to 60Hz total (only support up to two external monitors at a time). The displays can operate as separate displays or mirrored.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!