Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: SteamWorld Quest, Kingdom New Lands, more

Friday is here and we are ready to gather up all of the best Mac and iOS app deals to head into the weekend with. Just be sure to dive into the now live Best Buy 3-day Apple accessory sale and check out the deal we are tracking on Apple’s all-new 10.9-inch iPad alongside everything else waiting for you here. But for now it’s all about the apps including tiles like SteamWorld Quest, Truberbrook, Bridge Constructor: TWD, Kingdom: New Lands, and more Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Best Mac and iOS app deals

iOS Universal: Fisheye Plus Pro: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Wa Kingyo – Goldfish Pond: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: SteamWorld Quest: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Truberbrook: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: TWD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Bridge Constructor: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Access Code Zero: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Devil Shard: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Adventure Pinball: $1 (Reg. $2)

Mac: Kingdom: New Lands: $5 (Reg. $15)

More iOS app deals still live:

iOS Universal: Teach Your Monster to Read: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Super Tank Battle – MobileArmy: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Word Search Daily PRO: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Knots 3D: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Adventurous Eating: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Fill me up – Block Brain Game!: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Lottery Box – Lotto Manager: FREE (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Calmus Remote: FREE (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: The Almost Gone: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: SiNKR: A minimalist puzzle: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Castle of White Night: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Pixboy – Retro 2D Platformer: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Swim Out: $3 (Reg. $5)

More on SteamWorld Quest:

Lead a party of aspiring heroes through beautifully hand-drawn worlds and fierce battles using your wits and a handful of cards. SteamWorld Quest is the roleplaying card game you’ve been waiting for! Lead a party of aspiring heroes through a beautifully hand-drawn world and intense battles using only your wits and a handful of cards. Take on whatever threat comes your way by crafting your own deck choosing from over 100 unique punch-cards!

