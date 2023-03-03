Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Violet $51, God of War Ragnarok $44, much more

Pokémon Violet

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Walmart third-party sellers are now offering Pokémon Violet on Nintendo Switch for $50.95 shipped. However, you can land it directly from Amazon for just a touch more at $51.79 shipped. While not a huge price drop down from the regular $60, deals on the latest Pokémon titles have been scarce at best, mostly limited to third-party sellers, and we didn’t even see this one go on sale for Pokémon Day this year. While there were certainly some performance issues at launch, we were otherwise impressed with the gameplay after going hands-on back in November. The latest Gen 9 titles deliver a truly open world experience unlike nothing else we have seen from the mainline franchise previously. Get a complete breakdown of the experience right here and head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals. 

Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch

