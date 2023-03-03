Today’s best game deals: Pokémon Violet $51, God of War Ragnarok $44, much more

This is the place to find all of the best price drops on Nintendo Switch titles as well as a series of Xbox and PlayStation releases everyday of the week. Walmart third-party sellers are now offering Pokémon Violet on Nintendo Switch for $50.95 shipped. However, you can land it directly from Amazon for just a touch more at $51.79 shipped. While not a huge price drop down from the regular $60, deals on the latest Pokémon titles have been scarce at best, mostly limited to third-party sellers, and we didn’t even see this one go on sale for Pokémon Day this year. While there were certainly some performance issues at launch, we were otherwise impressed with the gameplay after going hands-on back in November. The latest Gen 9 titles deliver a truly open world experience unlike nothing else we have seen from the mainline franchise previously. Get a complete breakdown of the experience right here and head below for the rest of today’s best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox games deals.
Today’s best game deals – Nintendo Switch
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge eShop $20 (Reg. $25)
- The Legend of Zelda Link’s Awakening $40 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $39.50 (Reg. $50)
- Super Mario Party $40 (Reg. $60)
- Splatoon 3 $50 (Reg. $60)
- Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium DLC titles $1 ea. (Reg. $2)
- Donut County eShop $4 (Reg. $13)
- Bravely Default II $40 (Reg. $60)
- Metroid Prime Remastered pre-order $40
- Pokémon Violet/Scarlet from $52 (Reg. $60)
PlayStation and Xbox:
- God of War: Ragnarok $44 (Reg. $60)
- Resident Evil Village $20 (Reg. $30)
- TMNT Cowabunga Collection Limited Edition $106 (Reg. $150)
- PlayStation PSN Weekend digital sale from $15
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon pre-orders live from $60
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pre-order $50 (Reg. $60)
- Use code WLFDPP
- PlayStation Mega March PSN sale up to 70% off
- Xbox Super Saver Sale up to 80% off
- One Piece Odyssey $40 (Reg. $60)
- Gotham Knights: Deluxe $36 (Reg. $90)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Legendary Edition $60 (Reg. $80)
- Disney Aladdin and The Lion King $10 (Reg. $20)
- Cuphead (physical PS4) $30 (Reg. $40)
- The Callisto Protocol Day One Edition from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Gotham Knights $40 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon PlayStation game sale from $20
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales from $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Gran Turismo 7 $30 (Reg. $40+)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection $20 (Reg. $50)
- Death Stranding $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition $4.50 (Reg. $30)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Xbox $14 (Reg. $40)
- Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate from $39 (Reg. $70)
- Need for Speed Unbound PSN from $35 (Reg. $70)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm $20 (Reg. $40)
- Redfall pre-orders now live from $70
