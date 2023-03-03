Govee’s DreamView T1 TV Backlighting System includes a camera for color-matching at $70

The official Govee storefront on Amazon is currently offering its DreamView T1 TV Backlighting System for $69.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $110, this 36% discount, or solid $40 price drop marks a return to the third-best price we’ve tracked while coming within $10 of the all-time low. Here you’ll receive 16.4-feet of RGBIC LED Lightstrips to mount on the backside of your 75- to 85-inch TV and the Envisual 1080p camera which allows the lights to color-match what is displayed. Once you’ve installed this system onto your TV, you can connect it to Wi-Fi for Alexa and Assistant integration alongside full controls within the Govee app itself. This smart assistant integration means you can control the lights with just your voice while the Govee app will let you create your own lighting scenes and even set timers for the lights. Keep reading below for more.

Are you looking to have some backlighting for your entertainment center but don’t care for the camera system providing real-time feedback? In that case, you could instead go with the Govee RGBIC TV Backlight Kit for $22. With this kit you’ll get a 6.56-foot strip of RGBIC LEDs that are suitable for TVs between the 30- and 50-inch size range, but you will drop support for a camera and Wi-Fi connectivity. You still will be able to control these lights through either the control box that powers the strip or the Govee Home app over Bluetooth with a Music Sync mode that will let the lights react to sounds.

Be sure to swing by our smart home hub for all the latest deals on lights, locks, cameras, and even more. Want to add some extra lighting to your office walls too? We’re currently tracking the Nanoleaf Shapes Triangles and Mini Triangles Starter Kit marked down to $200, a new all-time low and only the second chance to save to date. This package of Nanoleaf Shapes includes a total of 17 panels that combine the usual Triangles with an assortment of the miniature variants. This allows you to leverage the modular designs together for creating a much more unique piece of wall art that also fills your room with some ambient lighting. These more recent additions to the lineup improve the experience while still providing HomeKit support alongside Alexa and Assistant control, as well as multicolor output and the ability to set various scenes with unique lighting effects.

Govee DreamView T1 TV Backlighting Kit features:

DreamView Experience: Our 1080p intelligent camera captures the color onscreen and automatically applies to your Govee TV backlights. Higher resolution with more accurate color recognition. ( Notice: The camera is only used to capture the color onscreen, it cannot be used for projection or audio.)

Enhanced Music Mode: The control box of the LED lights for TV is equipped with a built-in mic, helping you sync them to music. Choose from 4 modes (Energic, Rhythm, Spectrum, Rolling) and jazz up your parties with vibrantly dancing colors.

Smart Voice Control: Manage your LED lights for TV with simple voice commands, via Alexa and Google Assistant, or with the Govee Home app. Enjoy access to more colors and features like Timer, Video, DIY and Music mode, helping you create the ambiance you need.

