Smartphone Accessories: Lamicall Air Vent iPhone/Android Car Mount $8 (47% off), more

LamicallDirect (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Air Vent iPhone/Android Car Mount for $7.99 with the code LAMICALLSD01 at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Typically $15 at Amazon, it just fell to $10 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model. This smartphone mount connects to your car’s air vent which can actually have the side benefit of keeping your device cool when using GPS. There’s 360-degree rotation so you can really dial in how you want your phone to sit to have the best map-viewing experience. The arms are designed to grip even when you have a thick case on your phone and the mount supports both vertical and horizontal car air vents, making it quite versatile all around.
The Lamicall holder for cell phone in vehicle features an innovative 4-lock protection and is compatible with both vertical and horizontal car air vents, ensuring excellent stability even during sharp turns or bumpy roads. With upgraded arms which provide a wider grip and a fully adjustable foot, this phone mount for car vent clip is suitable for thicker cases, wallet cases or battery cases. The ultra-thick silicone back layer ensures a scratch-free experience for your device! The holder panel is made of soft silicone material which is anti-wear, effectively protecting the back of the phone. PC+ABS Material with better heat resistance, which is endurable for the extreme temperature of -4°F-194°F.
