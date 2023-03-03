Metroid Fusion set to land in new Game Boy Advance Switch Online library next week

Just ahead of Mario Day 2023, Nintendo has announced Metroid Fusion will be the first addition to the new Game Boy Advanced Nintendo Switch Online library. As part of the first Nintendo Direct showcase of the year – there’s another one hitting next week just for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie – Nintendo dished up the latest footage on the highly-anticipated Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (here’s how to score a deal on your pre-order), but it also announced the long-awaited arrival of Game Boy titles to its online library. And now, not even a month later, the first new title to hit the collection has been announced as Metroid Fusion is slated to land on March 9, 2023. Head below for more details.

Metroid Fusion comes to the Game Boy Switch Online library

Metroid Fusion originally launched on the Game Boy Advance back in 2002 with the same 2D side-scrolling action and exploration (it’s a bit more linear) that made the franchise so famous years prior. Players take on the role of legendary bounty hunter Samus Aran to investigate shapeshifting parasites known as X:

While lending mission support on planet SR388, interstellar bounty hunter Samus Aran is attacked by an X parasite, an organism with the ability to mimic the abilities of any creature it infects. Near death, Samus is saved by a vaccine made from the DNA of the last Metroid—the X parasite’s only natural predator. When the X spread to a research station in orbit around SR388, a weakened Samus is forced to exterminate them all…or die trying.

Experience classic Metroid game play as Samus explores the secret passages of a massive research station teeming with hostile life-forms. Master moves such as clinging to ledges, leaping to high ladders, and firing new weapons like Diffusion Missiles. Along the way, collect classic power-ups like the Morph Ball, Screw Attack, and Wave Beam. All these skills will be useful when you encounter the SA-X, an unstoppable X mimicking Samus, which is on the loose and could be just around the corner…

Scheduled to go live on the service next week come March 9 – the same day the next Nintendo Direct will broadcast, Metroid Fusion will be available to all Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack members.

As a quick reminder, the standard Game Boy titles are available to all base Switch Online members ($20 per year), but much like the N64 and SEGA Genesis libraries, Metroid Fusion and the Game Boy Advance games are only available to those that drop the cash down for an Expansion Pack membership ($50 per year). For more details on how the Game Boy libraries work on Nintendo Switch, our feature piece from last month is where you need to be.

