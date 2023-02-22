The ‘final’ trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie is on the way! Details here…

Justin Kahn -
Newsnintendo
next Mario movie footage

The next Mario movie footage is on the way. After featuring its first major Direct event of the year earlier this month with the latest Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer and Game Boy titles for Switch Online, Nintendo has now scheduled the next showing for its highly-anticipated upcoming Mario movie. The film is set to hit the big-screen in just a few month’s time now, and it looks like the final major trailer is headed our way shortly. Hit the jump for more details. 

Next Mario movie footage on the way!

Taking to its official Twitter feed this morning, Nintendo has announced that the next and what appears to be the final trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie will premiere during a Nintendo Direct event scheduled for March 9, 2023. As has been the case for about a year now, this presentation will be dedicated to the film and this next trailer, with no game details or Switch information. 

Stay locked to 9to5Toys for all thing Super Mario Bros. movie in the meantime, but you can expect the “final trailer” for the film to hit at 2:00p.m. PT on March 9, 2023:

And in case you missed any of the previous trailers and clips, here’s the very first trailer we saw from the film:

Here we go! Get your very first look at Nintendo’s new official Mario movie

Followed by the second trailer and a brief in-film clip:

Next official Super Mario Bros. movie trailer debuts today

And then the latest trailer/clip, the official movie poster, and the funny plumbing TV commercial:

New Mario Bros. Movie trailer features Rogen’s Donkey Kong, Mario’s catsuit, a Mario rap song, and more

And here’s more of the latest from Nintendo:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…

nintendo

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Back up everything on WD’s 14TB Elements desktop ...
JBL PartyBox On-The-Go Bluetooth Karaoke Party Speaker ...
Aqara’s G2H Pro HomeKit Secure Video camera also ...
Lacoste Semi-Annual Event takes up to 50% off best-sell...
Acer’s Chromebook Spin 314 lands at $290 low with...
Kodak instant cams and smartphone photo printers now up...
Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite Kids edition returns t...
LEGO set to launch new 1,950-piece UCS X-Wing Fighter a...
Load more...
Show More Comments