The ‘final’ trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie is on the way! Details here…

The next Mario movie footage is on the way. After featuring its first major Direct event of the year earlier this month with the latest Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer and Game Boy titles for Switch Online, Nintendo has now scheduled the next showing for its highly-anticipated upcoming Mario movie. The film is set to hit the big-screen in just a few month’s time now, and it looks like the final major trailer is headed our way shortly. Hit the jump for more details.

Taking to its official Twitter feed this morning, Nintendo has announced that the next and what appears to be the final trailer for the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie will premiere during a Nintendo Direct event scheduled for March 9, 2023. As has been the case for about a year now, this presentation will be dedicated to the film and this next trailer, with no game details or Switch information.

Stay locked to 9to5Toys for all thing Super Mario Bros. movie in the meantime, but you can expect the “final trailer” for the film to hit at 2:00p.m. PT on March 9, 2023:

Join us at 2:00 p.m. PT on 3/9 for the world premiere of The Super Mario Bros. Movie's final trailer! No game information will be included in this #NintendoDirect. #SuperMarioMovie





