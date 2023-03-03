Save $80 on Momax’s 15W 10,000mAh MagSafe 3-in-1 portable battery at $120

Momax Technology (98% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering its 10,000mAh MFi 15W MagSafe/20W USB-C PD 3-in-1 Portable Battery for $120 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code GFZDHK3K at checkout. Normally going for $200 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at the second-best price that we’ve seen all-time. Delivering $80 in savings, this discount has only been beaten one time in the past with a drop to $116 back in February. Designed to work with the latest iPhones, you’ll find that this battery can deliver 15W of MagSafe power to your iPhone 12 or newer smartphone. You’ll find that there’s also a built-in 5W puck to power your Apple Watch as well, and then there’s an area to slip your AirPods case as well to recharge that too. Plus, there’s a 20W USB-C PD output to charge your MacBook Air, iPad, and more. It even has a 10,000mAh capacity, which is enough to recharge your iPhone or Apple Watch multiple times with ease. Keep reading for more.

If you don’t need 15W MagSafe charging or the built-in Apple Watch charger, then consider picking up the Baseus 20000mAh portable battery for $48 once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $60, you’ll find 65W USB-C PD output here, which is more than three times what today’s lead deal delivers. It’s also double the mAh rating so you’ll find twice the capacity here.

Don’t forget that Apple’s in-house 15W MagSafe charger is on sale for its best price yet this year at $31. Down from $39, this is the only official MagSafe puck from Apple to power your iPhone. It delivers the fastest wireless speeds iPhone supports, similar to today’s lead deal, but in a much more budget-focused manner. However, there’s no built-in batter, nor can it power AirPods and Apple Watch simultaneously, so do keep that in mind.

Momax 15W MagSafe Portable Battery features:

MOMAX 3-in-1 wireless charger is MFM and MFi certified, so you can be sure that it not only works perfectly with your Apple devices, but also meets Apple’s strict quality and safety standards since it uses official MagSafe components. Never worry about a mismatched watchOS update again. Different from most aftermarket power banks that only provides 7.5W wireless charging for iPhone, this wireless charger station provides an unrestricted 15W output. It also offers separate 5W output for Apple Watch and AirPods, which means you can charge all your Apple gadgets at the same time without losing speed.

