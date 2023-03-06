UGREEN’s 140W USB-C charger powers your 16-inch MacBook Pro at new low of $80.50, more

UGREEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 140W GaN Nexode USB-C/A Charger for $80.59 once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $110 at Amazon, today’s deal comes in at over $9 below our last mention from January and saves a total of over $29. In fact, it marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This adapter is ready to deliver top speeds to your MacBook Pro, as it can send up to 140W over a single port. That’s enough to charge your 16-inch MacBook Pro at full-tilt, making it a solid power companion to keep in the bag. Plus, there are two total USB-C ports alongside a USB-A output to charge multiple devices at one time. When both USB-C ports in use, each device will get 65W of power which is still plenty to charge most machines. Keep reading for more.

Also check out UGREEN’s 100W USB-C Charger that’s available for $55.99 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $70, this 30% discount also marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen since it launched. While it won’t dish out 140W to your 16-inch MacBook Pro, it does pack 100W which is perfect for the 14-inch and many other computers. Plus, there are three USB-C outputs alongside the USB-A which allows you to charge up to four devices at a time.

Don’t forget to check out Anker’s PowerCore 24K 140W power bank that’s on sale for $100 right now. Down $50 from its normal rate, this marks a low price that we’ve tracked and is one of the best ways to fast charge your 16-inch MacBook Pro on-the-go.

UGREEN 140W Nexode USB-C GaN Charger:

With the PD3.1 protocol, a single port pumps 140W to a MacBook Pro. Charge the 16″ MacBook Pro to 56% in 30 minutes. Two USB-C ports and one USB-A port power two 14-inch laptops and a phone simultaneously, fast enough for a multi-device tech user. Power Dispenser System smartly adjusts power outputs protecting device battery and improving battery life. Thermal Guard system scans temperature 800 times per second, safeguarding your devices from overheating.

