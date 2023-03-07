CRKT’s Bowie Gears minimalist fixed blade pocket knife glows in the dark at $30 on Amazon

Amazon is offering the CRKT Bowie Gears Minimalist Knife for $30 shipped. Typically going for $35 at Amazon, today’s deal not only saves $5, but also delivers the best price that we’ve seen since back in July when it went for a few pennies less. Featuring a high carbon stainless steel blade, this knife takes an end well and it’s easy to sharpen. The handle and sheath glow in the dark so you won’t lose it even in the dark. Plus, the sheath features multiple mounting options as well, which makes it even more versatile. So, if you’ve been in the market for a fixed-blade knife, this is a solid option all around. Keep reading for more.

You could instead pick up the Tac-Force folding pocket knife that’s available for $10.50 at Amazon. It features an assisted opening mechanism and is perfect knife to toss in your pocket or purse as it folds away when not being used.

Don’t forget that Smith & Wesson’s $11 Drive pocket knife is still available if you’re looking for something more budget-friendly from a name-brand. However, you also won’t want to miss out on the LED flashlight deals that we found this morning, which if you don’t have a flashlight in your EDC, then it’s time to finally add one. Pricing starts at $6, and there’s options for all budgets and needs on sale today.

CRKT Bowie Gears Pocket Knife features:

Easy To Sharpen: High carbon stainless steel blade takes an edge well

Classy Appearance: satin finish blade has a modern look

Never Lose: Handle and sheath glow in the dark for ease of location

Built Tough: Thermoplastic handle is durable and textured for grip

Gear Compatible: Durable thermoplastic sheath with mounting options

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!