See at night with a new LED flashlight or lantern on sale from $6 today only at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Lepro US (100% positive feedback past 12 months) via Amazon is offering a selection of its LED flashlights, outdoor lanterns, and more on sale from $6 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the 2-pack of 120-lumen LED Pen Lights for $9.79. Down from $14, today’s deal saves 30% and marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Ready to light up anything you aim them at, these flashlights pack a 120-lumen brightness and are run off two AAA batteries. That means you can easily swap them out when the charge gets low and even use rechargeables to be more eco-friendly. There are three lighting modes as well, including low, high, and SOS. Check out Amazon’s landing page to find other deals then head below for more.

Looking to save some cash? If so, consider adding this budget-focused Rayovac LED flashlight to your EDC for $5. I keep a small AAA-powered LED flashlight on me almost at all times and I can’t tell you how often it’s come in handy.

Don’t forget to check out Smith & Wesson’s $11 Drive pocket knife that’s on sale right now. It’s ultra-compact and has a blade that measures just 1.25 inches, which is still more than enough to open packages and whatever else you need to do. Then, swing by our tools guide for other great ways to save.

Lepro LED Pen Light features:

Pocket Size: Weight only 29g, makes this small pocket bright flashlights can be easily put into your pocket or bag, convenient to take around.

Super Bright: This portable pen light can light up a concentrated area with a bright and stable beam, making it ideal for up-close working.

Waterproof: This waterproof pen light made of high performance aluminum alloy which is sturdy and durable, IPX4 rated can be using out in the heavy rain and snow.

3 Lighting Modes: This 2 AAA battery (not included) powered pen flashlight comes with high brightness, low brightness and flash mode for different purposes.

Wide Applications: This compact flashlight is widely used in many circumstances. Perfect for working, repairing, camping, emergency survival, mechanic, nurses, doctors and outdoor sports.

