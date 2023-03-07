ZOTAC’s Amp RTX 3060 GPU is perfect for your 1080p/1440p gaming setup at $370 (New low)

Amazon is offering the ZOTAC Amp RTX 3060 12GB Graphics Card for $369.98 shipped. Down from a normal rate of $420 over the past few months, and going for $460 before that, today’s deal marks the first time it’s been offered for less than $400 at Amazon and also a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to upgrade your gaming rig, this graphics card features NVIDIA’s second-generation ray tracing and third-generation Tensor cores. This pairs with the 12GB of GDDR6 VRAM and PCIe 4.0 connectivity to deliver a GPU capable of easily playing games at 1080p and 1440p. You’ll find HDMI 2.1 as well as three DisplayPort 1.4a which are capable of delivering 4K144 or 8K60 outputs for your setup, should you have a display capable of that. Learn more about the RTX 3060 in our hands-on review then head below for more.

If you want to take full advantage of today’s lead deal, then we recommend having storage with ample speed to handle 4K and 8K gaming. My favorite NVMe SSD is from WD_BLACK and is the SN850X. It’s the primary drive in my desktop and has insane performance with the ability to reach speeds of up to 7GB/s. Right now, the 1TB model can be picked up for $100 at Amazon, making it a solid choice for your gaming setup.

Not ready to build your own gaming setup? Consider checking out NZXT’s new pre-builts. We just went hands-on with the Player: Three system which packs a 13th Generation i7 processor and RTX 4070 Ti graphics card. Ready to game out-of-the-box, this 1440p powerhouse is perfect for your gaming setup.

ZOTAC Amp RTX 3060 GPU features:

Get Amplified with the all-new ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 30 Series based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. Built with enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and superfast GDDR6 memory, the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3060 AMP White Edition gives rise to amplified gaming with high graphics fidelity. Features: – 2nd Gen Ray Tracing Cores – 3rd Gen Tensor Cores – IceStorm 2.0 Cooling – Active Fan Control – FREEZE Fan Stop – Metal Backplate – FireStorm Utility – VR Ready.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!