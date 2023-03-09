Today’s Android game and app deals: El Hijo Wild West Tale, Cyberlords Arcology, more

Justin Kahn -
Apps GamesAndroidGoogle Play
Reg. $1+ FREE+
el-hijo

Your Thursday edition of the best Android game and app deals is now live and waiting down below the fold courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to also swing by our Android deal hub where you’ll find ongoing hardware offers on the latest smartphone releases and more alongside this afternoon’s discount on Google’s Nest WiFi router system. As for the apps, highlights include El Hijo – A Wild West Tale, Cyberlords – Arcology, Science For Kids, Painteresque, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Best Android app deals

More Android app deals still live:

More on El Hijo:

As a six-year-old, “El Hijo” must always sneak past the dangers of his world. As he overcomes his challenges, he gains self-confidence, becomes more cunning and, along with it, finds more schemes to get past his foes. His epic journey will lead him through a remote monastery, a harsh and unforgiving stretch of desert, and a frontier town rife with crime and villainy.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apps Games

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS

Android

Google Play

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

UGREEN 145W USB-C battery can power a 16-inch MacBook P...
Add ThermoPro’s TP620 Instant Read Meat Thermomet...
Anker Soundcore Life Q35 ANC Headphones come in three c...
Incredibly rare deal knocks $50 off Xbox Series X conso...
Grab the CourageJD Razer BlackShark V2 Wired Gaming Hea...
Get started with solar power using this 100W/20A kit on...
JBL’s 160W PartyBox Bluetooth speaker delivers sy...
Google’s Nest WiFi router system includes three n...
Load more...
Show More Comments