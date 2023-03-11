Samsung’s 32-inch Thunderbolt 3 4K monitor has 90W charging, Ethernet, more at $250, more

Through the weekend, Woot is offering a number of HDMI monitors priced from $160 Prime shipped, with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee at checkout. Our top pick is the Samsung 32-Inch Viewfinity Thunderbolt 3 4K (TU87F) HDMI HDR Monitor for $249.99. Normally $590 at Amazon, the previous all-time low that we tracked at $400 and today’s deal marks a new best price that we’ve tracked. Designed to be a premium monitor for your Apple setup, this display features two Thunderbolt 3 ports so you can run a single-cable setup and even daisy chain multiple screens. The Thunderbolt 3 port delivers up to 90W of charging and also brings access to Gigabit Ethernet and other connected USB devices, making for a nice and tidy setup overall. You’ll also find HDR10 support, 99.9% sRGB coverage, and ultra-slim bezels to compliment the 4K resolution. Check out Woot for more deals and then head below for additional information.

Leverage your savings to pick up this gas-spring monitor arm for $34 at Amazon. It’ll elevate your setup and give a more ergonomic experience. I love mounting screens on arms like this because it helps to tidy up the desk itself since your monitor won’t be sitting on it anymore.

Plug Apple’s latest M2 Pro 16-inch MacBook Pro into your new monitor to run your setup. On sale right. now for up to $275 off, you’ll find Apple’s latest laptop has plenty of power to handle anything you throw at it. While the 16-inch MacBook Pro supports Thunderbolt 4 and USB4, you’ll find backward compatibility with Thunderbolt 3 and the 90W of charging is enough to keep you topped off during most tasks.

Samsung 4K Thunderbolt 3 Monitor features:

With two Thunderbolt 3 ports you can connect to compatible Macs and PCs and work on a bigger screen, enjoying a simpler dual UHD setup; Plus, transmit video and data at speeds up to 40Gbps, while simultaneously charging devices (up to 90W) over a single cable. Get stunning, lifelike image quality and highly legible fonts thanks to 4x more pixels than a standard Full HD monitor; Large 31.5″ screen provides more room to work so you can be more productive, and the VA panel offers wide 178° viewing angles for easy viewing

