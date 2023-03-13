Holy Stone’s drone features a 1080p camera and 20 minutes of flight per charge at $76.50

Holy Stone’s official Amazon storefront is offering its HS440 1080p FPV Drone for $76.49 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. For comparison, it normally goes for $100 and our last mention was $70, but that was exclusively for Prime members. Today’s deal comes in at 24% off and is one of the best prices that we’ve seen all-time. While you might be a little intimidated to buy a drone from the likes of DJI to learn on, this is a great way to get started flying without breaking the bank. You’ll find a built-in 1080p camera that can be adjusted up to 90 degrees by your remote or through the app. The camera has a 112 degree wide-angle lens as well, helping you to truly capture everything from the air. The battery lasts up to 20 minutes on a single charge too. Keep reading for more.

Save some cash when you opt instead for this mini Holy Stone drone for $28 at Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. Sure there’s no built-in 1080p camera here, and it does lack some of the more advanced features that Holy Stone offers above. However, if you’re on a tighter budget or just don’t want to risk a slightly more expensive drone, then Holy Stone’s offering is a solid choice still.

If you want to capture spring memories from the ground, then consider picking up the TCL 30XL that’s on sale right now. Delivering an unlocked smartphone with modern Android to your door for $127.50, the 30XL also packs a 50MP AI quad-camera system around its back to help you record memories with friends and family this spring.

Holy Stone HS440 FPV Drone features:

1080P HD Auto-Adjustable Camera: Equipped with a 1080P HD camera that can be adjusted within 90° by your remote control or the app, this drone can give you an exciting experience of aerial scenery from the 112° wide-angle lens, and assist you to catch every wonderful moment from a birds-eye perspective. Whether you’re shooting at a deserted beach or capturing the details of a fun family reunion, HS440 can handle it all.

