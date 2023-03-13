TerraMaster’s latest NAS has built-in dual SFP+ 10Gb Ethernet for 20Gb/s link aggregation, more

Today, TerraMaster is announcing two new network attached storage systems with SFP+ and 10Gb Ethernet built-in, designed to make “efficient 4K online video editing” easier. With quad-core Intel processors, up to 32GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM, two M.2 NVMe SSD slots, and more, these NAS units are perfect for those who need a high-performance system for editing video not stored on your local system. Sound interesting? Keep reading for more.

Edit your video remotely with TerraMaster’s new NAS

TerraMaster is introducing two new NAS models today, with the T9-450 and the T12-450. Essentially, the main difference here is one has nine bays and the other has 12 bays. However, everything else between the two systems is identical, so we’ll be focusing on the overall spec sheet here.

Around back of both of TerraMaster’s new network attached storage systems, you’ll find a slew of I/O. For starters, there are two SFP+ 10GbE ports for redundant networking alongside two 2.5GbE RJ45 connectors. This gives the ability to do link aggregation with up to 20Gb/s of network bandwidth and also have fallback connections should something fail down the line. You’ll also find a console RJ45 connection and two 10Gb/s USB-A ports as well for plugging in peripherals, external storage, or other devices.

In addition to ample I/O on the outside, you’ll find that easy system ships with 8GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM pre-installed, though you can upgrade it yourself to have up to 32GB of DDR4 memory if more is needed down the line. There’s also a quad-core Intel Atom processor inside, which is enough power to run most server-related tasks and can even handle multi-track 4K streaming to your desktop for editing. Of course, you’ll be relying on your desktop or laptop’s power for the actual editing portion of things here.

With up to 20TB drives supported, the 9-bay system can have up to 180TB and the 12-bay tops out at 240TB of total capacity in RAID0. However, TerraMaster has their own flexible disk array setup called TRAID which mixes RAID5 and RAID1 to provide a good mix between redundancy and storage for your new NAS.

Pricing wise, the T9-450 9-bay NAS from TerraMaster comes in at $1,199.99 with an additional $100 shipping fee on Amazon, while the 12-bay T12-450 clocks in at $1,599.99 before the same shipping fee. Both units are around two weeks out on delivery right now as well, but can be ordered now to secure your place in line.

9to5Toys’ Take

These new TerraMaster NAS setups are perfect for the small business or home video editor that needs a lot of storage with lightning-fast transfer rates. With up to 10Gb/s SFP+ Ethernet, and 20Gb/s link aggregation, you’ll be able to move data at blazing-fast speeds between machines. This is what enables remote 4K video editing with footage stored on the server and edited on your desktop, so long as everything is connected with a compatible network cable to keep up with the demanding task.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!