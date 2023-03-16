DSW St. Patrick’s Day Sale takes 20% off sitewide: adidas, ASICS, more

Ali Smith -
FashionDSW
20% off + free shipping

DSW St. Patrick’s Day Sale is currently offering 20% off sitwide for its VIP Members (free to sign-up). Just use promo code VIP20 at checkout. Plus, members receive complimentary delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s adidas Fluidflow 2.0 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $40, which is $25 off the original rate. The breathable knit design promotes comfort and it’s also highly flexible. The footbed is cushioned to help give you a smooth ride and it’s supportive as well. Plus, the outsole features grooves to give you traction on the road, hiking trail, treadmill, and beyond. Rated 4.8/5 stars from DSW customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

DSW

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
It’s time to ditch the rental modem, save 30% on ...
Cole Haan Spring Refresh Event takes up to 40% off hund...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Forager, FAR,...
Greenworks St. Patrick’s Day sale takes 20% off elect...
Masterbuilt’s analog electric smoker gets you rea...
Today’s best game deals: Dead Space remake $50 al...
Nintendo adds Kirby’s Dream Land 2, BurgerTime, more ...
LEGO officially showcases new 2,300-piece Land Rover De...
Load more...
Show More Comments