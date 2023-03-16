DSW St. Patrick’s Day Sale takes 20% off sitewide: adidas, ASICS, more

DSW St. Patrick’s Day Sale is currently offering 20% off sitwide for its VIP Members (free to sign-up). Just use promo code VIP20 at checkout. Plus, members receive complimentary delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the men’s adidas Fluidflow 2.0 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $40, which is $25 off the original rate. The breathable knit design promotes comfort and it’s also highly flexible. The footbed is cushioned to help give you a smooth ride and it’s supportive as well. Plus, the outsole features grooves to give you traction on the road, hiking trail, treadmill, and beyond. Rated 4.8/5 stars from DSW customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links