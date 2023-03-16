ecobee’s latest HomeKit SmartThermostats see spring discounts from $170 (Reg. $190+)

With spring weather hopefully right around the corner, Amazon today is offering a series of well-timed discounts on ecobee’s lineup of latest SmartThermostats. With free shipping across the board, our favorite of the batch is putting the brand’s most capable climate control solution in the spotlight. Its new SmartThermostat Premium typically sells for $250, but is now resting at $219.99 for one of the very first times. This $30 price cut lands at the second-best price yet, coming within $5 of the all-time low set just once before back over Black Friday. This is also the first discount of the year, too.

ecobee’s latest smart thermostat arrives with an updated design that still stays true to what we’ve seen from the company in the past – putting a touchscreen display at the center of its form-factor to supplement that actual smart controls. Perfect for keeping your space the right temperature as the inconsistent spring weather rolls in, this model works with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, while also serving as a standalone smart speaker for the former two. That lets you call up either voice assistant right from the thermostat, on top of using your smartphone. ecobee then rounds out the package by including not only a separate temperature sensor, but also an internal one for hyperlocal readings to automate your space. Dive into our hands-on launch coverage for a better idea of what to expect. Head below for more.

Alongside the flagship smart climate controller, Amazon is also discounting another one of the new ecobee Smart Thermostat models. This version with integrated Alexa is now sitting at $169.99 via Amazon from its usual $190 price tag in order to mark a new all-time low at $6 under our previous mention. This model packs much of the same redesigned housing as the lead deal, just with a toned down feature set. It still has onboard Alexa, but from there ditches the integrated Siri access as well as the temperature sensor found above. There’s still HomeKit support though! As well as all of the other automation tech to make sure you stay comfortable as winter ends and spring begins

And last up today, Amazon is also currently offering the ecobee 1080p HomeKit SmartCamera for $79.99. While you’d more typically pay $100, this is the best price of the year at $20 off while coming within $10 of the 2022 low from back in March. Bringing HomeKit Secure Video support into your smart home, ecobee’s camera delivers 1080p feeds alongside all of the cloud storage and privacy benefits like end-to-end encryption offered by Apple’s standard. That’s on top of motion detection features, a 180-degree field of view, and 2-way audio. While it will work alone by pairing right to your Wi-Fi, the SmartCamera can also integrate with the greater ecobee ecosystem, too. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

ecobee Smart Thermostat features:

ecobee’s Smart Thermostat Premium is brilliant at savings and comfort, allowing you to optimize your energy use through superior intelligence and technology. Included SmartSensor eliminates hot and cold spots and adjusts the temperature in the rooms that matter most. A built-in air quality monitor, smoke alarm detection, and geofencing technology to understand occupancy are just a few of the features that make saving energy just the beginning.

