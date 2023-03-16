Instant brand’s Cold Brew Coffee Maker just hit the best Amazon price ever at $63 (37% off)

Justin Kahn
AmazonHome GoodsInstant Pot
Reg. $100 $63
Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker

With spring and the warmer months just around the corner now, it couldn’t be a better time for Instant brand’s cold brew coffee maker to drop to the best price we have ever tracked on Amazon. You can now land the Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker for $63.26 shipped. Regularly $100 at Amazon and directly from Instant Pot where it is now on sale for $80, this is a new Amazon all-time low at 37% off. It is also well below the $80 deal we tracked for Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2022. It allows you take make “true cold brew coffee in under 20 minutes” instead of waiting for as long as 24 hours the more affordable pitcher-style brewers tend to require. It features a 32-ounce pitcher, compatibility with your favorite ground beans (as well as loose leaf tea), and a dishwater-safe design. Head below for more details. 

As we mentioned above, if you don’t mind waiting over night or something to that effect, there are far more affordable options out there. This Primula Burke Deluxe Cold Brew Iced Coffee Maker, for example, is a quite a popular option on Amazon that starts at just over $14.50 Prime shipped right now. While not quite as high-tech or attractive if you ask me, it is also a fraction of the price and will get the job done if you don’t mind waiting. 

Prefer some more pro-grade espresso instead? Check out the ongoing deals we are tracking on the stainless steel Breville machines including the flagship touchscreen model at $220 off and even more starting from $375 shipped right here. Then head over to our home goods hub for more. 

Instant Cold Brew Electric Coffee Maker features:

Make true cold brew coffee in under 20 minutes, Compared to traditional 24-hour cold brewing. Allows you to use your own favorite ground coffee. You don’t need to settle when you’re in a hurry. Make your delicious cold brew in 20 minutes while enjoying the taste of your preferred coffee (Works best with coarse or medium grinds). Not a coffee person? No problem! The Instant Cold Brewer works perfectly well for tea. Just be sure to use loose tea leaves, not tea bags and let the cold brewer work its magic. Choose the strength and get ready for a delightful drink. 

