Take your workspace next level with 30% off Pad & Quill leather trays, mats, mouse pad, more

Following the major price drops we spotted on its collection of pilot and military-inspired Apple Watch bands yesterday, Pad & Quill is now offering a straight 30% off its leather desk accessories. While it previously required folks to purchase various pieces form the desk collection to score a deal, we are looking at a solid 30% off everything here today. That includes the Leather Desk Pad, small and large desk organizer trays, leather mouse pad, and the recently re-released Padfolio notebook and iPad folder. You’ll want to head below for today’s promo code and more details.

Pad & Quill leather desk accessories now 30% off

While we have seen up to 35% in savings on much of this desk gear in the past, again those deal required you to purchase multiple pieces of the collection. This time around, just add what you’re intersted in to your cart and apply code Desk30 for a straight 30% off.

If you’re looking for a more high-tech solution in the desk mat or pad category, check out our hands-on review of the Journey model. This one release late last year with a vegan leather finish on one side, felt on the other, document storage in between, and a magnetic modular MagSafe charging panel for iPhone and Qi-ready earbuds. Take a closer look at the ALTI pad right here.

Large Leather Desk Organizer Tray features:

Scratch that organizational itch with the large leather desk organization tray that showcases the fact that the simplest solutions are often the most elegant ones. Single-piece exterior leather construction paired with hand-pounded copper rivets and lightly contrasting nylon stitching is a gorgeous example of aesthetics meeting function. Although it makes a perfect spot to put your iPad, you can consider it your desk catchall, perfectly sized for full-sized documents. It also works great as a place where you keep all those little stray things that come and go throughout the day like receipts, business cards, and notes.

