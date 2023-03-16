Use Sun Joe’s corded electric tiller/cultivator to prep your garden for spring at $77 (45% off)

Amazon is offering the Sun Joe 16-inch 12A Corded Electric Tiller and Cultivator for $77.26 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Normally $141 at Amazon, today’s deal comes with stacking discounts as it just fell to $97 there before the on-page coupon dropped another $20 off. This marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, and saves a total of more than 45%. Ready to get your garden prepped for spring, this tiller/cultivator can clear a 16-inch wide path at up to 8 inches deep in just seconds. You can control weeds where needed and just turn the ground over to prep for planting. There are three positions for the wheels and you’ll find six steel angled tines for added durability and longevity of the system. Being corded electric, you won’t have to worry about normal maintenance like oil and gas, spark plugs, or other things. Keep reading for more.

Since you’re saving a total of $64 with today’s lead deal, we recommend picking up this 120-foot outdoor extension cord for $30 at Amazon. With a reach like this at a price of $30, you’re really getting a good deal. Plus, since it’s outdoor-rated, you won’t have to worry about using it in the elements.

Don’t forget to check out Greenworks’ St. Patrick’s Day sale that’s going on right now. Taking 20% off electric mowers, chainsaws, and other popular tools, you’ll find a lot of ways to save in this sale. Then, swing by our Green Deals guide for other great ways to save on switching to more eco-friendly products.

Sun Joe Electric Tiller features:

Dig it – and experience the one tiller that’s truly up to the task! Introducing a greener, cleaner way to get dirty with the Sun Joe TJ603E Electric Tiller + Cultivator. A powerful 12-amp motor quickly pulverizes dirt, slicing through the soil at 340 RPM, ensuring maximum aeration and perfectly preparing the seedbed.

