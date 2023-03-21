Save 32% on ASUS’ VivoBook 14 Slim 12th Gen Intel Laptop at new all-time low of $250

Amazon is now offering the ASUS VivoBook 14 Slim i3/4GB/128GB Laptop for $249.99 shipped. Normally going for $370, this 32% discount or solid $120 price drop marks a new all-time low price while being the first substantial discount to date. The 12th Gen Intel i3-1215U hexa-core processor is paired with 4GB of RAM to run basic office programs that you may need to take on the road with you with the 128GB of NVMe SSD storage allowing for quick access to files. The 14-inch 1080p NanoEdge display features wide viewing angles which, alongside the lay-flat hinge, allows for easy collaboration on projects. There is also a webcam built into the display for when you need to take a meeting, though you can slide the privacy shield over the camera when it’s not needed. Head below for more.

The I/O with this laptop is fairly standard with modern laptops but if you want to expand it, the Anker USB-C 7-in-1 Hub is a good starting point at just $30 after clipping the on-page coupon. Over a single USB-C connection, you’ll gain access to two additional USB-A 3.0 ports, a USB-C data port, a micro/SD card reader, an HDMI port, and a USB-C power input with this hub capable of delivering up to 85W of Power Delivery. Weighing less than 5 ounces, you can toss it into your laptop bag with its scratch-protecting travel pouch so you’re ready to connect gear anytime, anywhere.

While the 128GB of storage included with the laptop above may be enough for some, you may want some extra. In that case, you could grab the Seagate Expansion 16TB External Hard Drive marked down at $230, the best price we can find. These high-capacity hard disk options can be a great way to score loads of backup and archival storage space at a far more affordable price than a comparable solid-state solution. In this case, you’re looking at just over $14 per TB compared to something like $40 per TB at the absolute best on the portable SSD side of things depending on the brand you go with. Needless to say the slower speeds and USB 3.0 connectivity can be a worthy trade off if you’re just looking for Time Machine storage and things of that nature.

ASUS VivoBook 14 Slim i3/4GB/128GB Laptop features:

Stamp your style on the world with ASUS Vivobook 14, the feature-packed laptop that makes it easy to get things done, anywhere. Everything about Vivobook 14 is bold and improved, from its powerful Intel processor to its crisp and clear display, 180° lay-flat hinge, modern colors and sleek geometric design. Make a fresh start today with Vivobook 14! ASUS VivoBook 15 laptop comes with 14” FHD (1920 x 1080) with ultra-slim NanoEdge bezels. It comes with extensive connectivity with USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A, USB 2.0 Type A, 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.0

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

