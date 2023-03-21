Prime members can save 31% on MOUNTUP’s Ultrawide Monitor Gas Spring Arm at $48

MOUNTUP (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is now offering Prime members an opportunity to grab its Ultrawide Single Gas Spring Monitor Arm for $47.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $70 outside this Prime exclusive offering, this is a new second-best price we’ve tracked for this arm with the all-time low which was seen only once below clocking in $12 lower. This monitor mount has been specifically designed for ultrawide models, though it can support any type up to 35-inches in size or up to 26.5 pounds in weight. The VESA mounting system used here supports both the 75x75mm and 100x100mm patterns for even more flexibility. There is even a gas spring that supports the majority of the monitor weight so adjustments can be made with ease which ranges from height, tilt, pivot, and swivel. Desk mounting is handled by either the included c-clamp or grommet clamp with the latter creating a more seamless look with cable management routes built into the arm. Head below for more.

If you’re on a tighter budget and don’t have an ultrawide monitor, you could instead grab the HUANUO Single Monitor Mount for $43 after clipping the on-page coupon. This isn’t limited to Prime members, so it’s a great option for those without the membership. Equipped with a gas spring, you will be able to adjust the position of your monitor with ease. The mount supports monitors up to 32-inches in size and up to 19.8 pounds in weight. The arm is mounted onto an extension pole that can change the maximum height of the monitor while the arm itself allows for tilt and pitch adjustments. You’ll get a c-clamp and grommet clamp for handling desk mounting with the grommet option requiring a hole through your desk.

Looking to upgrade your Mac setup with some new monitors? We’re currently tracking the recently-released Apple Studio Display with tilt-adjustable stand down at $1,350, the second-best discount yet. Arriving as a new, more affordable version of the Pro Display XDR that’s on sale below, the new Apple Studio Display is designed to pair with the new Mac Studio and all of the other M1/M2 machines. Measuring 27 inches, the 5K monitor is packed with the latest features from Apple including a 12MP FaceTime camera backed by Center Stage. The studio-quality mics and 6-speaker sound system are balanced by the A13 chip. Around back there is a single Thunderbolt 3 port with 96W host charging, as well as three downstream USB-C ports for connecting in peripherals and the like.

MOUNTUP Ultrawide Single Monitor Mount features:

Upgraded Ultrawide Monitor Mount: Fit larger flat/curved computer screens up to 35″ with VESA 75x75mm or 100x100mm, heavy-duty monitor stand support 6.6-26.5lbs.

Two Mount Options & Easy Installation: Support c-clamp (drill-free) and grommet (optional) mount, save more than 80% valuable desktop space to place office accessories compared to a monitor stand with large base. A detachable VESA plate makes the setup of attaching monitor to upper arm much easier.

Integrated Cable Management & Longer Life: Concealing eye sores cables through detachable cable cover on the arm and 2 USB connectors on the base to keep organized, and improve office comfort.

