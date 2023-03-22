LEGOâ€™s UCS Millennium Falcon lands at $103 off to assemble the largest Star Wars set yet

With new episodes of The Mandalorian now back, Wednesdays are all about Star Wars. On the LEGO front, we have quite a notable offer on one of the themeâ€™s largest and most popular sets to date, which arrives thanks to Amazon. First hitting the scene over 5 years ago, nothing has come close to overshadowingÂ the UCS Millennium Falcon. Now you have a chance to save, with this LEGO version of the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy nowÂ selling forÂ $747.36 shipped.Â Down from the usual $850 going rate, todayâ€™s offer is delivering the best price cut of the year at $103 off. It clocks in at $1 under our previous mention while also delivering the first drop weâ€™ve seen in well over a month. WhileÂ our hands-on reviewÂ breaks down what to expect from the finished model, we take a deeper dive down below on just how todayâ€™s savings stack up.

Stacking up to 7,541 pieces, this recreation of the iconic smuggling ship arrives asÂ theÂ ultimate setÂ for LEGO Star Wars fans to assemble. Once youâ€™ve actually pieced together all of those bricks, itâ€™ll measure an impressive 33 inches long in order to pack in plenty of authentic details from the franchise. Looking fantastic up on display, theÂ UCS Millennium FalconÂ comes paired with a companion display plaque for some added collectibility, as well as an assortment of seven minifigures from both the Original and Sequel Trilogies.Â

That includes the likes of the Millennium Falconâ€™s pilot Han Solo and copilot Chewbacca, as well as Princess Leia and C-3PO from Empire Strikes Back. Then taking note from The Force Awakens, thereâ€™s also minifig versions of Rey, Finn, and more. If you didnâ€™t already, be sure to go check out all of the gorgeous details that we cover inÂ our hands-on review, or just head on overÂ to AmazonÂ and lock-in your order.

But for the latest from the LEGO collection at large, March 1 just saw aÂ notable lineup of new setsÂ hit the scene for the start of the month. Ranging from the latest in the Star Wars series to theme reboots like Lord of the Rings and even the international superstars of BTS getting the brick-built treatment, thereâ€™s plenty ofÂ new creations on tap.

LEGO UCS Millennium Falcon features:

Defend the Galaxy and build the largest LEGO Star Wars Millennium Falcon to date! The perfect set for adult Star Wars fans and expert builders, This starship will inspire hours of play recreating the films or can be displayed as a collectible toy model. The Millennium Falcon is built with 7,541 pieces and includes two crews of minifigures â€“ 4 classic crew minifigures: Han Solo, Chewbacca, Princess Leia and C-3PO, plus 3 Star Wars Episode VII/VIII crew minifigures: Older Han Solo, Rey and Finn

