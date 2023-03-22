Smartphone Accessories: LISEN Cupholder iPhone/Android Mount now $14 (62% off), more

LISEN’s official Amazon storefront is offering its Cupholder Smartphone Mount for $13.79 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 455I3OWQ at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s deal comes in at over $22 below the typical $36 going rate at Amazon. It offers a savings of 62% and also marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to simply sit in your cupholder, this phone mount will keep your iPhone or Android smartphone out of your hand but still in view. This makes it ideal for seeing navigation instructions, answering a phone call, and more while on-the-road. It even has a built-in cupholder itself so even though it takes one up in your car, you’ll still be able to place a coffee or soda down with ease. So, if you have a road trip planned for this spring/summer, or just want to better see navigation instructions while driving to work, then this cupholder smartphone mount is a must-have.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

This is a 2-in-1cup holder phone mount expander, which has the functions of cup phone holder for car and cup holder expander at the same time. Compared with the ordinary single-function one, it is a good combination, which makes it a great space saver, ideal for compact cars and all other cars. By placing a cup and a mobile phone at the same time, you can eat, drink, watch videos, get navigation and do anything with your free hands. The cup holder phone holder mount uses a one-piece aluminum alloy rod that is rock solid. Compared with the gooseneck cup phone mount for car and the crank arm cup holder car mount, the sturdy straight rod will not shake or bow on bumpy roads. And hold the mobile phone always facing you, which is convenient to glance at the mobile phone navigation. The flexible rod can rotate 360° around the base to avoid blocking the gear lever, handbrake, and central control screen.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!