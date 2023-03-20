Add Anker’s microSD 2-in-1 USB-C card reader to your tech kit at just $11.50 Prime shipped

The official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its USB-C 2-in-1 Card Reader for $11.58 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model has carried a regular price of $17 over the last year or more on Amazon and is now at the lowest price we have tracked there. Not to be confused with the USB-A and USB-C model we featured on sale last week at $16, this is a more affordable option that eschews the older USB standard for the more modern USB-C variant. It is essentially a small flash drive-sized unit with microSD and SD card reader slots you can throw in your kit to ensure you’re ready to go wherever you might be. Head below for more details.

There are plenty of smaller, portable card reader solutions like today’s featured deal on Amazon. However, there really aren’t very many options from brands we have all that much experience with for less than $11.50 Prime shipped. If your mobile kit or EDC setup could use something like this, today’s deal is certainly worth consideration.

And while we are on the subject of microSD cards, be sure to swing by this morning’s roundup. We spotted a host of Samsung models on sale starting from $9 Prime shipped headlined by the pro model 256GB variant down at a new $22 Amazon all-time low. Get a closer look right here and then dive into the rest of the Anker deals floating around here.

Anker USB-C 2-in-1 Card Reader features:

Ultra-Compact: Use effortlessly next to other peripherals in your computer’s USB port, or connect to your phone even while it’s in its case.

Universal Compatibility: Optimized to work with a wide range of USB-C devices, like MacBook 2018, Galaxy S10, and more.

Better Than One: One standard and one microSD slot let you easily sync, swap, and share files.

USB-C On the Go: Use with your smartphone, wherever you are.

What You Get: USB-C 2-in-1 Card Reader, our worry-free 18-month warranty, and friendly customer service.

