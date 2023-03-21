JBL’s lava lamp-inspired Pulse 4 Bluetooth speaker with LED effects hits $99 low (Save 50%)

If you saw our review of JBL’s new speaker earlier in the year and were a little put off by its $250 price tag, Amazon today is helping you bring home a similar, yet previous-generation experience today for less. JBL’s Pulse 4 Bluetooth Speaker may not be the latest release, but it still packs all of the same integrated LED lighting effects and portable playback. Now it’s even less than ever before, dropping from the $200 going rate it has been maintaining for years. Amazon offers the Pulse 4 for $99 shipped. That 50% price cut is $50 below our previous mention from last fall and arrives as the first discount we’ve seen this year. It is also of course a new all-time low, too.

JBL’s Pulse 4 speaker arrives unlike most other models on the market with a design that seems more like a smart lamp than it is a speaker. But housed within the illuminated capsule is in fact a 360-degree sound system that can dish out tunes for 12 hours at a time before it’s time to recharge. Circling back to the design, the entire exterior is wrapped in a colorful LED grid that lets it serenade you with more than just sound. It still packs an IPX7 waterproof build, ensuring it can keep the tunes playing just about anywhere.

Of course, there is the all-new Pulse 5 from JBL which delivers all of the features we talked about above and then some. The entire package this time around packs improved Bluetooth 5.3 support so that the speaker can connect to more than one DJ’s device at a time. It has an carrying strap built into the top now too, and steps up the internal sound array to be a bit more capable for everything from rocking out with friends to listening to podcasts and answering calls.

Lastly, JBL has refreshed the design just a tad to have a more streamlined selection of buttons that are now hidden along the back of the speaker. I just broke down what to expect from the speaker in my hands-on review from February, which explores just why this is worth the $250 price tag. But if you’re not sold, you can just go for the $99 option above.

JBL Pulse 4 speaker features:

Kick start your party with JBL signature sound and a dazzling LED light show all in 360 degrees. Our bold, IPX7 waterproof design shines bright and will keep the tunes flowing for up to 12 hours on a single charge. Tap the JBL Connect App to change the sound-responsive colors and patterns and connect with other JBL PartyBoost compatible speakers to make your party epic.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!