LG’s fabric XL tear drop Bluetooth speaker with mood lighting now $247 (Matching low)

Amazon is now once again offering the LG XBOOM 360 Omnidirectional Sound Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $246.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this is $53 in savings and the lowest price we can find. Currently fetching the full $300 directly from LG, today’s deal is also both matching our previous mention and the all-time low. Taking on a somewhat unique approach to the Bluetooth speaker category, it delivers a sort of 360-degree tear drop-like form-factor wrapped in jersey knit fabric and featuring an almost lighthouse-like cutout to display the built-in LEDs. Alongside three modes with nine presets for mood lighting, your looking at your usual Bluetooth speaker audio streaming from smart devices that’s “sure to keep the party bumping” for up to 24 hours on a single charge alongside IP54 dust and water resistance. Head below for more details.

If the form-factor just won’t work for your needs, or you would prefer something more suitable for camping trips, pool parties, and fun in the sun this year, take a look at the Anker Soundcore Select Pro. This boom box-style Bluetooth speaker can be had for $49 shipped, protected under the Amazon renewed guaranteed program, to deliver a notably more portable solution for much less than today’s lead deal.

Alongside notable price drops on various Bose models and the Google Nest Audio smart speaker, we also just had a chance to go hands-on with the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM 3. We thought we ought to take a closer look at a top contender for the year’s best portable Bluetooth speaker ahead of the spring and came away generally impressed. You can get a complete breakdown right here to see if the now far more environmentally-friendly speaker is right for your needs as the weather warms up.

LG XBOOM 360 Portable Bluetooth Speaker features:

Advanced 360 Sound with 3-Way Sound System – The innovative cone-shaped speaker envelops parties in perfect-sounding audio from every angle. So no matter where you’re standing, the XBOOM 360 brings the beats right to your ears wherever you are and—for the first time ever—it includes upward firing sound to bring a whole new dimension of sound.

24-Hour Playback – Dance all day and night with up to 24 hours of battery life* for premium sound that’s sure to keep the party bumping. *Up to 24-hour battery life based on 50% volume and no lighting. Actual battery usage time may vary.

IP54 Dust and Water Resistant – Keep the party pumping without worry thanks to the IP54 dust and water resistance rating* that makes the XBOOM the perfect choice, no matter if you’re sitting fireside, poolside, or inside.

