Satechi’s new 200W 6-port USB-C charging station sees rare 20% discount to $120 low

Satechi today is discounting one of its latest releases for one of the very first times. Just revealed back at CES in the beginning of 2023, the Satechi 200W 6-Port Charging Station is now being paired with a 20% discount when applying code CES20 at checkout. That drops the price down from the usual $150 going rate in order to land at $120 shipped. This is matching the all-time low while arriving as only the third discount so far. It’s the best since back in January, too, and lands at $30 off. This power station from Satechi arrives with more than enough juice to top off anything your workstation can throw at it. Across all six USB-C PD slots is the 200W power output that can handle refueling everything from M2 Pro MacBooks with a 140W output to iPhones, and iPads, earbuds, and other accessories. We further break down the experience in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

On the more affordable end of Satechi’s popular USB-C GaN charger stable, its 108W model at $75 is a personal favorite. Dropping down the total output, this one is a more travel-friendly alternative to the lead deal with a 3-port design and folding plug form-factor. I previously reviewed this one as part of our ongoing Tested with 9to5Toys series and walked away quite impressed. Even all these months later, this is still the go-to charger in my kit.

There are also plenty of other unique USB-C chargers worth considering out there, too. We recently took a hands-on look at the new Fuel Brites USB-C offering from Case-Mate, which delivers some ultra-satisfying translucent tech in a 30W GaN package. You can read all about the charging experience in our review, though Shargeek also stepped in to showcase its upcoming Macintosh-inspired Retro 67 USB-C that takes a different, yet just as nostalgic approach thanks to a built-in working LED display.

Satechi 200W 6-Port Charging Station features:

Level up with the 200W 6-Port USB-C PD GaN Charger by Satechi. This elegant yet powerful charger allows you to charge up to 6 devices simultaneously driven by industry-leading GaN technology for a fast, reliable, and safe charge. By swapping out silicon for gallium nitride (GaN), we’ve reduced the size of our chargers without compromising power. Equipped with 6 USB-C PD ports to support multiple power configurations up to 200W, this charger is the perfect solution to power up your power-hungry devices.

