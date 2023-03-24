Converse Spring Sale takes extra 30% off all clearance items with deals from $20

Ali Smith -
50% off + 30% off

Converse is currently offering an extra 30% off all clearance items with code MARCH30 at checkout. Converse Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Chuck Taylor All Star Faux Leather Sneakers. You can currently find this style marked down to $32 and it originally sold for $70. This style can be worn by anyone and it has sizing for both men or women alike. This is a perfect shoe for spring because it has an outer shell that’s waterproof and the bottom has a diamond pattern that promotes traction. Better yet, it has a cushioned insole to create a comfortable stride. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Converse customers. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

