Best prices of the year land on Meta Quest 2 VR headset from $349 (Save $51+)

Amazon is now offering the Meta Quest 2 VR Headset starting at $349 shipped for the 128GB capacity. Dropping down from the usual $400 going rate, this is the first discount of the year courtesy of the retailer. Landing at that new 2023 low is $51 in savings as well as the best price we’ve seen since last fall. There were some better values up for grabs with gift card and bundles last Black Friday, but today’s cash discount is the best in months. And while we saw the elevated 256GB capacity on sale for a 1-day sale last month, Amazon is stepping in to deliver even more notable savings at $429.99, down from $500.

Whether you know it by the Oculus or Meta naming scheme, the Quest 2 delivers an untethered virtual reality experience that doesn’t need an external PC or sensors to experience all of the immersion that VR has to offer. You’re also getting a pair of controllers that take the interactivity to a new level for diving into games like Among Us VR and more. Meta is also removing the need to log in with FaceBook, as well. Back when we first reviewed the headset, we noted that it was “huge leap in the right direction for VR.” That leap forward still stands today, as this is one of the best values around for virtual reality. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a way to make the most of the included savings, pairing the featured VR headset with the official Oculus Elite Strap is certainly worth a look. While the Quest 2 does include a head strap in the box, the more premium offering is ideal for those more intense gameplay sessions. It delivers an adjustable design with added padding to help things stay in place. Plus, it’s also $5 off right now, too.

Another portable gaming machine is also on sale, delivering an untethered experience at one of the best prices of the year. Nintendo’s Switch OLED console is now down to $320, with just under 50 days left until Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom debuts. Those $30 in savings are now delivering a rare chance to save on the company’s improved handheld.

Meta/Oculus Quest 2 features:

Oculus Quest 2 is our most advanced all-in-one VR system yet. Every detail has been engineered to make virtual worlds adapt to your movements, letting you explore awe-inspiring games and experiences with unparalleled freedom. No PC or console required. Get the most out of each moment with blazing-fast performance and next-generation graphics. Stay focused with a stunning display that features 50% more pixels than the original Quest. Or take a break from the action and grab front-row seats to live concerts, exclusive events and more.

