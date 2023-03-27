Finally get into PC gaming with this i7/RTX 3080 desktop at $1,950 ($250 off), more from $837.50

Amazon is offering the Acer Predator Orion 5000 i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Gaming Desktop for $1,949.99 shipped. On sale from a normal rate of $2,200, this $250 drop in price comes in at a match for the second-best price all-time, and is just $50 above the all-time low. While you might not be ready to build a gaming PC, this is a great way to jump head-first into the world of high-end desktops with relative ease. As a pre-built system, this computer has the i7-12700F 12-core processor, 16GB of DDR5 RAM (which can be expanded up to 64GB), 1TB of PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage, and a 2TB 7200RPM SATA HDD as well. All of this pairs well with the 10GB RTX 3080 graphics card to deliver a solid gaming experience basically in any game you’ll come across. Keep reading for more.

Looking to build your own PC? Well, consider picking up the HYTE Revolt 3 SFF PC case that’s on sale for $130. With a bundled 700W PSU and support for 280mm all-in-one liquid cooling, this case features a built-in aluminum carry handle and an ultra-compact design.

Show off that new powerful gaming PC and illuminate your room in the multi-hued ambience of ARGB as fiery FrostBlade fans hum in an endless high-speed harmony­giving constant cool to the Herculean hardware hidden away within. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core processor and high-performance NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, the Predator Orion 5000 delivers an awe-inspiring gaming experience that’s second to none! Get ready for an unforgettable gaming experience that ignites the senses and takes your passion to new heights!

