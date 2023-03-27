HYTE Revolt 3 SFF PC case has a built-in carry handle and 700W PSU at $130 (Save $70)

Amazon is offering the HYTE Revolt 3 SFF PC Case with 700W Power Supply for $129.99 shipped. Matched at Newegg for the same price. Note: Ordering from Amazon shows a shipping delay until mid-April, but Newegg could deliver sooner and ordering now locks in the discounted rate. Typically $200 at both retailers, today’s deal comes in at a match for Amazon’s lowest price yet, and is the second-best discount that we’ve seen all-time. For comparison, it did fall as low as $80 back at the end of December at Adorama. This unique small form factor PC case is perfect for upgrading your gaming setup without taking up a large footprint. It has room for an mITX motherboard and most modern graphics cards, even the larger ones. There’s space for a 280mm all-in-one liquid cooler and also an 80mm exhaust fan to keep the GPU nice and cool, as well. HYTE also designed the Revolt 3 to be LAN party-friendly with a built-in handle on the top that makes it easy to pick up and carry around. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more then head below for additional information.

If you already have most of the components to build a SFF PC, then be sure your RAM is up to the task. While you might not think about it, often times newer RAM modules are a bit taller to accommodate for RGB or extra cooling. When building a SFF PC, you’ll need slimmer DIMMS and that’s where PNY’s XLR8 kit comes in. With 16GB of 3600MHz DDR4 in tow for just $50, you’ll find that it’s the perfect amount and speed for most gaming or even content creation tasks you might come across. Plus, the slim design will fit great in the HYTE Revolt 3 on sale above.

Don’t forget about the deal that we found on Govee’s new Glide Y modular smart lights, now down to $180. They’ve never sold for less and this saves $50 from the normal going rate. With a unique design and RGBIC LED lighting, you’ll find that these modular smart lights are a great way to give any gaming space a visual upgrade.

HYTE Revolt 3 SFF PC Case features:

Revolutionizing the small-for-factor (SFF) gaming PC category with the Revolt Series from iBUYPOWER. Revolt 1 was a game-changer in the SFF gaming PC market providing a powerful solution in a small form factor. Quickly followed by the unique design of the Revolt 2. Revolt 3 will be designed to support a wide variety of high-performance PC components for gamers looking to have a small system without sacrificing performance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!