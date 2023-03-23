The best Zelda Tears of The Kingdom pre-order deal now live at $60 ahead of May release

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom is still on track to release right around he corner now on May 12, 2023, despite Nintendo’s somewhat alarming lack of communications or marketing material on the game this close to launch. While we have featured a notable opportunity to score an early price drop on your pre-order, another even better (in some ways) offer has emerged. As any avid 9to5Toys reader will know, Super Shop (formerly known as Daily Steals) tends to come out of nowhere on select Nintendo Switch releases and offer up a solid price drop (usually the best price we see ahead of release) on pre-orders and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom is no exception. Head below for more details and the promo code.

Zelda Tears of The Kingdom pre-order deal

For those unfamiliar, Nintendo is selling its highly-anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild at a $70 premium. But you can now pre-order The Legend of Zelda: Tears of The Kingdom for $59.99 shipped in physical form via Super Shop using code SBSPZELDA at checkout. Outside of the official Nintendo voucher discount we spotted that requires you to buy two new releases at $100, this is the best price we have ever tracked and likely the best we will see until launch.

Some things to keep in mind about pre-ordering from Super Shop:

Pre-order will begin shipping 1 or 2 days before release but there is no guarantee yours will arrive on launch day.

This is a North American region copy of the game. While the game isn’t region locked (you can play it in any Switch just about anywhere), that might cause issues with DLC down the line.

Check out the latest details on the game as part of the First major Nintendo Direct of the year alongside the launch of Game Boy titles for Switch Online, the world premiere of Pikmin 4 gameplay, and much more. Plus you can find details on the Collector’s Edition of Tears of The Kingdom and the official amiibo here.

More on The Legend of Zelda Tears of The Kingdom:

An epic adventure across the land and skies of Hyrule awaits in the Legend of Zelda™: Tears of the Kingdom game for the Nintendo Switch system. The adventure is yours to create in a world fueled by your imagination. In this sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you’ll decide your own path through the sprawling landscapes of Hyrule and the mysterious islands floating in the vast skies above. Can you harness the power of Link’s new abilities to fight back against the malevolent forces that threaten the kingdom?

