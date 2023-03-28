Google Pixel 6 Pro delivers more affordable flagship features at $470 low (Save $429), more

Woot today is discounting an assortment of previous-generation Google Pixel smartphones. Shipping is free for Prime members as per usual from the retailer, with a $6 delivery fee being tacked on otherwise. Our favorite amongst this most recent assortment of price cuts puts the Google Pixel 6 Pro in the spotlight at $469.99. This is for an unlocked 128GB model, which drops from the original $899 price tag you would have paid before the 7 Pro came out. This is a new all-time low at $30 under our previous mention and totals up to $429 in overall savings.

Google’s previous-generation flagship smartphone arrives with the company’s new Tensor chipset for the first time and comes backed by other compelling specs, too. Pixel 6 Pro then sports a 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display which is supplemented by 128GB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM, as well as all-day battery life. Throw in the 50MP triple camera array around back and you’re looking at quite the capable handset. We break down what to expect from daily driving the handset in our hands-on review, which offers some extra insight on how the Pixel 6 Pro holds up. We also break down some of the other Google Pixel deals below, too.

A great addition to your new Pixel 6 Pro would be one of Google’s official cases. Currently sitting at under $23 courtesy of Amazon, there are three different styles to mix and match with any of the actual Pixel colorways on sale above. In any case, these covers will protect your new handset with one of three different designs of shock-absorbing material that is made from 30% recycled plastics and the like.

But if you can get away with a more affordable feature set, today’s Woot sale is carrying over to the Pixel 6 at $379.99. This model comes unlocked on Verizon and is down from the original $599 price tag that you would have paid for the handset last year. This too is sitting at the lowest price of the year while delivering $219 in savings.

Google Pixel 6 arrives as the more entry-level iteration of the company’s now previous-generation handsets and packs the same Google Tensor chip as its flagship counterpart. Everything is centered around a 6.4-inch 90Hz display and backed by 128GB of storage with a dual sensor rear camera array around back completing the handset. Then in our longterm hands-on review, we also walked away impressed with the pro features.

Google Pixel 6 Pro features:

Introducing Pixel 6 Pro, the completely redesigned, fully loaded Google phone, making it the smartest and fastest Pixel yet. With Google’s first custom-built chip designed by Google and made for Pixel, Google Tensor takes performance to a whole new level. The Pixel 6 Pro features the most advanced camera ever, able to capture brilliant color and vivid detail with Pixel’s best-in-class computational photography and new pro-level lenses.

