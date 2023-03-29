BLUETTI’s new AC60 and B80; Weather-Ready Power in Sand and Rain

BLUETTI, a leading power supply company, has launched an innovative solution that is both water and dust resistant – the AC60 and B80. These cutting-edge devices provide an impressive power supply of up to 2,015wh, making it the perfect choice for any adventure, from sandy beaches to snowy mountains, and beyond. Unlike other power supplies, the AC60 and B80 are designed to be easy to use and highly reliable, giving you the peace of mind that you need to focus on your adventure, not your power source. They also come with a 6-year, worry-free warranty.

BLUETTI AC60 Specs

Initial Capacity: 403wh

403wh Extended Battery Capacity: 806wh

806wh Chemistry: Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Iron Phosphate Size: 11.4 x 8.1 x 9.2 inches

11.4 x 8.1 x 9.2 inches Structure: IP65 Rated (dust tight, water resistant)

IP65 Rated (dust tight, water resistant) Outlets: 7 total (2x AC Outlets, 1x USB-C, 2x USB-A, 1x 12vDC, Wireless Charging Pad)

7 total (2x AC Outlets, 1x USB-C, 2x USB-A, 1x 12vDC, Wireless Charging Pad) Input: 600w Max (0-80% in 40 minutes)

600w Max (0-80% in 40 minutes) Lifespan: >3000 Cycles

Leading the way is the BLUETTI AC60, which is a 600W solar generator that has a 403Wh LFP battery. With a size of just 11.4 by 8.1 by 9.2 inches, and a weight of under 19 pounds, this portable power station is ready for anything. The AC60 features 7 outlets in all: two AC outputs, a 100W USB-C PD port, car DC plug, two USB-C outputs, and even a wireless charging pad.

Durable Power Supply

The BLUETTI AC60 and B80 are both water and dust resistant carrying internal structure has been significantly upgraded from the other models. All of the circuits are isolated from the fan vents and all external materials pass the IP65 ready for snow, sand, or inclement weather.

This portable power station also has four methods of charging, including its wall adapter, car, solar, and from another portable generator. With 600W AC Turbocharging, the AC60 can go from 0% to 80% in just 40 minutes. The internally protected inverter can boost up to 1,200W for a short period in its Power Lifting Mode for spikes in use.

Total Power

Despite its compact size, the AC60 is a high-performance device that’s packed with all the necessary input and output electronics, as well as an impressive 403wh capacity. Meanwhile, the B80 extended battery provides an additional 806wh and also functions as a standalone DC power source for small devices. When combined with two extended batteries, this rugged device can deliver an impressive 2,015wh total capacity, which is almost equivalent to half the storage capacity of a first-generation Prius.

Recharge time BLUETTI AC60

Keeping the BLUETTI AC60 and B80 powered up has never been easier. Whether at home or on the go, BLUETTI is known for a quick recharge with a variety of methods. With a standard power outlet or generator, the AC60 charges in as little as 1.2 hours. Harnessing the power of the sun, the internal solar inverter can connect to panels that will charge in 2.5 to 3 hours. Even driving on the road, the AC60 can recharge using a common 12v cigarette lighter, to stay topped off during travel. Plus, by linking multiple units with pass-through charging, both units can charge at a low noise level of 45db or less, ensuring a hassle-free experience in any setting.



Check out the gallery below, or check out BLUETTI’s website at www.bluettipower.com. They’ve got everything to keep devices charged and adventures going strong!

