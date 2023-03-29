Goal Zero’s Yeti 200X Power Station is fit for spring adventures at $250 (Save $50)

Goal Zero’s official Amazon storefront now offers its Yeti 200X Portable Power Station for $249.95 shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Down from $300, you’re looking at $50 in savings and the first discount of the year. It’s the lowest since we saw it drop $10 less back in December and is the second-best we’ve seen overall. A lot of the power stations we feature at 9to5Toys as of late are of a much more capable variety, which makes today’s price cut on the Goal Zero Yeti 200X a notable option for those who can get away with something a bit more entry-level. It’ll provide 187Wh of energy to your setup, be it for just having some extra energy around the house in case of power failures or to tag along on tailgates and the like. There’s a full AC outlet on the front, as well as a car cigarette lighter outlet, dual USB-A 2.4A ports, and then the 60W USB-C PD port. Head below for more.

A more affordable way to bring some portable power into your setup, the previous-generation Sherpa 100 PD doesn’t rock quite as expansive of an I/O selection as the lead deal, but still comes centered around a capable 25,600mAh internal battery at $150. In place of full AC outlets, you’ll find a more mobile-friendly lineup of charging ports with a 60W USB-C port joined by a pair 2.4A USB slots. All packed into a rugged housing, there’s also a 10W Qi pad on the top. For a better idea of what to expect, dive into our Tested with 9to5Toys hands-on review.

As far as all of the other environmentally-friendly discounts live for the start of the new season, our Green Deals guide of course remains the place to be. From solar panels to finally lessen your reliance on the actual power grid to tools, other electric vehicles, and more, you’ll find some notable markdowns live to start off spring with more of a green focus.

Goal Zero Yeti 200X Power Station features:

The 200X powers most small and medium-sized devices and appliances, ensuring you have power in an outage or on your overnight camping trip. A total of 187Wh of capacity keeps a CPAP, cameras, laptops, and smartphones running so you can kick back and relax next to the campfire or keep your lanterns lit in a blackout. Our lightest power station yet features a compact, ultra-portable design that’s perfect for keeping your essentials charged from door to destination and back again.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!