Heads up PC/PS5 users, Samsung’s 980 PRO 1TB SSD just hit a new Amazon low at $90

Amazon is now offering the Samsung 980 PRO 1TB PCIe Gen 4 Internal Solid-State Drive for $89.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This model originally launched at $250 and has bounced between $140 and $190 for the most part over the last year at Amazon. It happens to now carry a $160 MSRP from Samsung where it is on sale for $100 as well. After seeing it drop to $100 earlier this month and spending some hands-on time with it, we are now tracking a new Amazon all-time low on one of the more popular PC and PS5-ready solutions out there. The Samsung 980 PRO is ready for your PC battlestation as well as meeting Sony’s specs for use inside of PlayStation 5 with an integrated heatsink. A PCIe 4.0 interface is joined by the ability to reach speeds at up to 7,000MB/s and you can get a closer look at what to expect right here. Head below for more.

Now, if you’re in the market for a PC upgrade and don’t need the heatsink side of things, we are also tracking a new Amazon all-time low on the Samsung 980 PRO without one. Regularly $140, you can land this one down at $75 shipped, which is the best we have ever tracked. It delivers a nearly identical feature set as the model above, just without the extra heat throttling protection.

On the heat-protected 2TB side of things, the deal we have live on CORSAIR’s PS5/PC-ready PRO Gen4 Internal SSD is certainly worth a look. This one clocks in at a touch faster than the Samsung variants above and we were big fans of its performance after getting a chance to go hands-on shortly after release. Everything you need to know about this price drop is waiting right here.

Samsung 980 PRO Solid-State Drive features:

The Integrated Heatsink Disperses Heat To Maintain Speed, Power Efficiency, And Thermal Control, Preventing Downtime From Overheating On Playstation 5 And Pcs. Powered By An In-House Controller Designed To Harmonize The Flash Memory Components And The Interface For Top Speed – With A Pcie 4.0 Interface That’S 2X Faster Than Pcie 3.0 Ssds And 12X Faster Than Samsung Sata SSDs…Achieve Fully Immersive Gameplay With Sustained High-Performance Bandwidth And Throughput For Heavy-Duty Applications In Gaming, Graphics, Data Analytics, And More.

