Score The North Face, Columbia, Marmot, more extra 20% off at Steep and Cheap

Steep and Cheap is currently offering an extra 20% off top brands with code LASTSNOW20 at checkout. Inside this sale you can find deals on The North Face, Patagonia, Marmot, Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, Outdoor Research, and more. Shipping prices apply and vary per order. One of our top picks from this sale is the Patagonia Silent Down Parka that’s currently marked down to $172 and originally sold for $429. This parka is a fantastic option for winter because it has down material to help keep you warm. It’s available in two color options and it features a water-repellent finish, which is great for snow outings. Plus, the hood is adjustable and it has five pockets to store essentials. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

