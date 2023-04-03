LEGO’s new Avatar sets land at Amazon all-time lows: RDA site, Banshee Flight, more from $36

One of the latest LEGO themes to arrive hit the scene last summer and journeys to the sci-fi world of Pandora, with a collection of kits from James Cameron’s Avatar. And now, Amazon is marking down a collection of them to all-time lows. Amongst the three discounts available today, the LEGO Avatar Floating Mountains: Site 26 & RDA Samson kit is now on sale for the very first time. Dropping to $70 shipped at Amazon, you’re looking at a 30% price cut from the usual $100 going rate. This is delivering only the second chance to save since its debut last summer at $10 below our previous mention from the beginning of March.

As one of the larger kits in the LEGO Avatar lineup, set number 75573 arrives with 887 pieces which stack up to two different main builds. There’s the Site 26 container which features a furnished interior based around the film, as well as some pretty neat details that make it look great up on display. Though if I’m going to be talking about collectibility, the RDA Samson helicopter is the real highlight. It pairs with a small side build of the Pandoran mounters with a transparent piece that lets you prop up the copter on display amongst the rest of your collection. Then there’s four minifigures, with both human and Na’vi forms of Jake Sully, as well as Dr. Grace, Norm, and Trudy figures. Not to mention a Direhorse to complete the set. Get a closer look in our announcement overage of the LEGO Avatar theme, which covers the two sets on sale below, too.

Save on LEGO Avatar sets at Amazon all-time lows

Also getting in on the savings, Amazon has the LEGO Avatar Jake & Neytiri’s First Banshee Flight set now marked down to $47.99. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer is not an all-time low at 20% off, but also only the second chance to save period. It matches our previous mention from back in February, too.

Stacking up to 572 pieces, this set out of the first Avatar recreates one of the film’s more iconic scenes in quite the display-worthy fashion. The build mainly focuses on both of Jake and Neytiri’s Banshees, with a pair of dragon-like builds that feature vibrant wing designs. Then complementing those creatures is a piece of Pandoran landscaping that doubles as a stand for uplifting the two winged models in your collection. The LEGO Group of course completes the set by including minifigures for both Jake and Neytiri, both of which feature the new elongated legs to pull of the Na’vi’s unique look.

Another one of the LEGO Avatar sets are on sale today, with the more affordable Neytiri & Thanator vs. AMP Suit Quaritch kit dropping down to $35.99 at Amazon. This model would more regularly set you back $45, but is now also seeing a 20% price cut for only the second time. It’s down to an all-time low and delivering a rare chance to bring this 560-piece creation to your collection.

Heading to the surface of Pandora, this set from the first installment in the sci-fi series pits Neytiri and a brick-built Thanator cat against an AMP mech suit. It includes a pair of minifigures, as well as some lush Pandoran plant life to round out the set. Get all of the details in our launch coverage, too.

More on these LEGO Avatar sets:

Adventure awaits Avatar fans with this LEGO Avatar Floating Mountains: Site 26 & RDA Samson (75573) building toy for kids aged 9 plus years old. Children can have fun creating their own Movie Pandora Scene.The set includes 2 Jake Sully minifigures (in Na’vi and human forms), 3 other minifigures, a Direhorse (Pa’li) animal figure, futuristic SA-2 Samson helicopter, Site 26 container with mobile link station, plus a build with glow-in-the-dark elements. LEGO Avatar Jake & Neytiri’s First Banshee Flight (75572) set includes Jake Sully and Neytiri minifigures, 2 posable Banshee (Ikran) figures, plus a section of the Hallelujah Mountains with glow-in-the-dark pieces. LEGO Avatar sets offer a great play experience and exciting story options. The models also look great displayed on a shelf, with a detailed build made for posing the figures so older fans can enjoy a joyful focus as they rediscover the vibrant universe. This LEGO®Avatar Neytiri & Thanator vs. AMP Suit Quaritch (75571) set includes minifigures of Neytiri and Colonel Miles Quaritch, posable models of Neytiri’s Thanator figure and the Colonel’s AMP suit, plus a rainforest build with glow-in-the-dark pieces.

