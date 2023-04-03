Meet Lifeweaver, Overwatch 2’s latest healing hero with new plant-themed support abilities

Overwatch 2 is about to head into its fourth season of play and will excitingly be introducing an all-new hero. Meet Lifeweaver, a new healer coming to the game later this spring with a plant-themed design and refreshed kit that focuses on disrupting the flow of games with some unique support abilities.

Lifeweaver lands in Overwatch 2 as latest support hero

Last time we checked in with Overwatch 2, the Mythology-themed season will ringing in the debut of the game’s latest hero, Ramattra. Now keeping up with the pattern we’ve seen for new hero releases, season four will be bringing the latest playable character into the title. Lifeweaver will be arriving as the game’s second new healer, joining the likes of Kirko, who launched with the game last fall.

Through and through, Lifeweaver is a support hero. Everything from his in-game lore (which will be expanded on tomorrow) to play style and design scheme uplifting your teammates – and even, in some cases, your opposition. Starting with his design, Lifeweaver draws inspiration from another Blizzard property, giving him some very evident looks from World of Warcraft’s popular druid class. There’s also plenty of Thai influence rooted in the new hero, with some traditional clothing being complemented by iconography that grounds him in the culture.

In the game’s universe, Lifeweaver’s powers come from something called Biolight, a regenerative technology that joins the likes of Mercy and Moira’s healing tech. Play style is very much going to be leaning onto something new too. The main tools in his kit are going to be abilities that let him manipulate the positions of both allies and enemies alike. First up is Petal Platform, which creates a platform to spring characters into the air. Think of a flower-themed jump pad, and you’re effectively spot on. Next is his Life Grip ability, which brings one of your teammates to your position while also offering a small shield boost.

As far as Lifeweaver’s actual healing capabilities, the hero will serve as a main healer in the game and, thanks to his Rejuvenating Dash, will be able to keep you in the fight while also repositioning to better serve teammates. His regenerative Healing Blossom continues the plant theming, offering a mechanic that ditches the typical aim skill needed to refuel HP for allies. It fits with his focus on game sense and positioning and pairs well with his passive ability, Parting Gift. This takes a fun spin on Junkrat’s ability, which drops some bombs upon death, and gives it more of a healing touch. Once eliminated, the hero will drop a healing item that any player in the server can use, be it friend or foe. And with his ultimate ability, there’s Tree of Life. Healing allies within the object’s radius, it will also take up space while disrupting sightlines and physically blocking chokepoints.

The Overwatch team has announced that we’ll be getting an official look at the hero tomorrow. That will likely bring some actual gameplay footage of his kit and some more in-depth information about how he shakes up the game’s composition. Lifeweaver will be following the path of Ramattra and other heroes added to the game as unlockables from the Overwatch 2 battle pass.

