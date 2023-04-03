Macy’s Easter Flash Sale takes up to 50% off dress items from Ralph Lauren, Nautica, more

Macy’s is having an Easter Flash Sale that’s offering 50% off dressed-up looks from top brands. Prices are as marked. Inside this sale you can find deals on Ralph Lauren, Nautica, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, and more. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this sale is the Tommy Hilfiger Blue Sport Coat that’s currently marked down to $125 and originally sold for $295. This sport coat is a fantastic option for Easter as well as all spring. The modern-fit sport coat features a stretch-infused fabric for added comfort and it pairs nicely with jeans or dress pants alike. It’s also a classic piece that will be in your wardrobe for years to come. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Macy’s customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

