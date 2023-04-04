Logitech’s G CLOUD Handheld Portable Console sees giant $100 spring price drop to $250

Following the unveil of the somewhat comparable new ASUS model that has now been made official, the Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld Portable Console is now seeing a serious spring price drop. Regularly $350, you can now score a solid $100 off the handheld machine at $249.99 shipped directly from Logitech. Simply use code LOGISPRING at checkout. While we did see it drop to $300 at Amazon for the holidays last year and essentially remain there ever since, today’s deal undercuts both the pre-order and December deals to deliver a new all-time low. You’re looking at an all-in-one cloud gaming controller meets console carrying a 7-inch 1080p touchscreen display and the usual collection of physical controls. It also boasts haptics, gyroscope motion, and remappable buttons alongside a 60Hz refresh rate and 12 hours of battery life. Working alongside Xbox Cloud Gaming and NVIDIA GeForce NOW subscriptions (one of which or some kind of cloud subscriptions is required here), it also has support for the Xbox Remote Play and Steam Link apps. Hit up our hands-on review for a complete breakdown and head below for more.

While in some ways, mainly due to its cloud gaming service requirement, some folks generally think of the Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld Portable Console as a glorified high-end mobile controller. While that isn’t entirely the case (you can decide for yourself after checking out all of the details in our hands-on review), some might do just fine with something like the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller and the Android device they already have – you’ll be saving quite a bit of cash taking that route at the very least.

As we mentioned above, ASUS just officially unveiled its own Steam Deck competitor known as the new ROG Ally. The handheld runs on Windows 11 and packs a customized AMD Ryzen APU with a similar 120Hz, 7-inch display and your usual set of gamer controls. Take a closer look at the new machine right here as part of yesterday’s launch coverage.

Traditionalists might just prefer a solid multi-platform gamepad to use with various services or on PC, so this ongoing deal on the Amazon Luna controller is also worth a look at nearly 30% off.

Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld features:

Logitech G CLOUD Gaming Handheld puts advanced graphics and libraries of blockbuster games from the cloud in your hands—freeing you to play what you want, in more places. CLOUD requires a cloud subscription service sold separately to work as intended, such as NVIDIA GeForce Now or Xbox Game Pass. Logitech G CLOUD takes massive libraries of AAA titles and advanced graphics (up to 1080P/60FPS) from the cloud and puts it all in your hands. This allows you to play a ridiculous amount of games from Xbox, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, and even Steam Link. Just pickup CLOUD and play anywhere you have WiFi.

