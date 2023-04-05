Save $20 on Anker Soundcore Space Q45 headphones at $130, plus Space A40 at $79

Anker is now offering its new Soundcore Space Q45 ANC Headphones for $129.99 shipped. Also available at Amazon. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer marks one of the first chances to save at $20 off. It’s the lowest in a few months and the second-best discount to date. Arriving as some of Anker’s latest over-ear headphones, the new Space Q45 enter the Soundcore lineup with a long list of compelling specs that are only made more enticing by the price cut. Active noise cancellation is one of the biggest draws, which I can attest to being one of the biggest selling points. That feature paired with the plushy earcup designs makes for comfortable listening that blocks out ambient audio at home or even on airplanes. Then you’ll find 50-hour playback, adjustable EQ settings from the companion app, and a premium-feeling build that you can read all about in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Another one of Anker’s new Soundcore releases is also on sale for the first time of the year today. Right now, Anker is offering its Space A40 ANC Earbuds for $79. Also at Amazon. Down from $100 in three different colors, today’s offer is delivering $21 in savings as well as a new all-time low at $1 below the previous mention. Also sporting 50-hour playback on a single charge, these true wireless earbuds are backed by active noise cancelling tech that sounds quite solid for the price point. You’ll also get access to much of the same tunable EQ settings, as well as dual-layer drivers that produce a solid mix of bass and and vocals. I was personally a big fan in our hands-on review, too.

Granted, both of Anker’s more recent releases are on the more affordable side. For something even more high-end, we just took a hands-on look at Bowers & Wilkins’ new Pi7 S2 earbuds. Not to spoil too much of the review, but this is now my new favorite true wireless listening experience on the market thanks to balanced drivers that produced crisp yet booming audio. My recent review explores what to expect and why the $399 price tag is worth hearing out.

Anker Soundcore Space Q45 ANC Headphones

The fully-upgraded noise cancelling system targets and blocks out a wider range of noises—from plane engines to crying babies. Enjoy personal space wherever you go with Space Q45 noise cancelling headphones. Whether you’re indoors, outdoors, commuting, or on a flight, Space Q45’s adaptive noise cancelling will automatically select a suitable level to match your location. Also, use the app to choose 1 of 5 noise cancelling levels.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!